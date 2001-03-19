ABC outdraws Lone Gunmen, reruns

ABC eked out a Sunday night ratings win over Fox reruns and its Lone Gunmen.

The mouse outpointed Fox among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast nationals with a 5.3 average rating to Fox's 5.1, and took the night in total viewers over CBS, 16.7 million to 12 million.

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 21.2 million viewers with Valerie Bertinelli in a guest appearance to kick off the show's "Classic TV Stars" week. Popular legal drama The Practice pulled 19.7 million viewers with a 7.2/18.

The Lone Gunmen, Fox's X-Files spin-off being incubated in that series' regular slot, drew only 8.8 million viewers with a 4.8/11. That followed repeats of The Simpsons (6.9/18) and Malcolm In the Middle (6.0/14).

Meanwhile, CBS's 60 Minutes drew 15.3 million viewers and Touched By An Angel drew 13.3 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco