ABC Orders Pilot for ‘L.A. Law’ Reboot with Blair Underwood

ABC confirmed that it has picked up a pilot for a rebooted version of L.A. Law starring Blair Underwood that has been in development.

Blair Underwood (Image credit: Collin Stark)

Underwood will reprise his character from the original L.A. Law, which ran on NBC from 1986 through 1994. Underwood is now a conservative partner at McKenzie Brachman, which focuses in high-profile, incendiary cases.

Underwood will also serve as an executive producer, along with Dayna and Jesse Bochco, the widow and son of Steven Bochco, who co-created the original series. Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed will also executive produce.

20th Television, now a part of ABC parent The Walt Disney Co., will again be the studio behind the series.

Underwood was nominated for a Golden Globe for his acting in the original L.A. Law.

Last year, he co-starred in Justin Simien’s Bad Hair on Hulu and starred opposite Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish in Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker.

Earlier he spent two years as a series regular on the ABC drama series Quantico, while also recurring on another ABC drama Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

He has also produced and directed projects.