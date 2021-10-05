ABC Orders Pilot for ‘L.A. Law’ Reboot with Blair Underwood
Dayna and Jesse Bochco among executive producers
ABC confirmed that it has picked up a pilot for a rebooted version of L.A. Law starring Blair Underwood that has been in development.
Underwood will reprise his character from the original L.A. Law, which ran on NBC from 1986 through 1994. Underwood is now a conservative partner at McKenzie Brachman, which focuses in high-profile, incendiary cases.
Underwood will also serve as an executive producer, along with Dayna and Jesse Bochco, the widow and son of Steven Bochco, who co-created the original series. Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed will also executive produce.
20th Television, now a part of ABC parent The Walt Disney Co., will again be the studio behind the series.
Underwood was nominated for a Golden Globe for his acting in the original L.A. Law.
Last year, he co-starred in Justin Simien’s Bad Hair on Hulu and starred opposite Octavia Spencer and Tiffany Haddish in Netflix’s Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam CJ Walker.
Earlier he spent two years as a series regular on the ABC drama series Quantico, while also recurring on another ABC drama Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
He has also produced and directed projects.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
