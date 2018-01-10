ABC Orders Pilot For Drama Inspired by Musical Legacy of Selena Quintanilla

ABC Studios, Campanario Entertainment and SB Projects are in development on a music-driven family drama for ABC, inspired by the legacy of singer Selena Quintanilla. The untitled project has the support of the Quintanilla family and ABC has given the development project a put pilot commitment.



The series focuses on Alex Guerra, a pop star who has been estranged from her family for five years. She tries to pick up the pieces when a crisis forces her home. Alex finds herself back in Texas, juggling a love triangle, the demands of her career and the dark secrets of the family that she desperately wants to win back.



Miguel Nolla will write and co-executive produce.



“We are excited to come on board as producers on an ABC music-driven, Latino family drama that celebrates Selena’s musical legacy with a lead character whose music and career is inspired by Selena,” said Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga.



Selena Quintanilla was murdered in 1995.



“We are thrilled to team up with Campanario and ABC Studios and highlight the complexities and family dynamics of a Latin pop superstar coming to grips with the reality of her influence especially in today’s social climate,” said SB Projects founder Scooter Braun. “More importantly, we are proud to be collaborators on an incredibly timely show that focuses on a strong Latino family and represents the many Americans who we know will enjoy this series alongside us.”



Sergio Aguero, Jaime Davila and Rico Martinez of Campanario Entertainment and Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin of SB Projects will be non-writing executive producers. Simran A. Singh and Selena Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga will join the project as producers.



“This project gives us all an opportunity to showcase a successful, aspirational Latino family in a way that is not currently represented on television,” said Jaime Davila, president of Campanario Entertainment. “Sergio, Rico and I are looking forward to creating with the team an original music-driven drama with authentic characters as multifaceted as our own families.”