TCA 2018: ABC Shares Mid-Season Premiere Dates, Specials

ABC has announced mid-season premiere dates for a batch of new dramas, with its Grey’s Anatomy spinoff premiering Thursday, Mar. 22 with a two-hour premiere. That shifts the final four episodes of Scandal to 10 p.m. Thursdays, before it wraps Apr. 19.

The Bachelor Winter Games, hosted by Chris Harrison, premieres Feb. 13. There will be four episodes.

ABC hosts the 90th Oscars Sunday, Mar. 4. Jimmy Kimmel hosts.

American Idol will air Sundays and Mondays, starting Mar. 11. Deception also starts Mar. 11.

For The People premieres Mar. 13.

Roseanne debuts Tuesday, Mar. 27. It will hold down Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Splitting Up Together also starts Mar. 27.

Alex, Inc. starts Mar. 28. The Crossing debuts Apr. 2.

Season three of Quantico kicks off Apr. 26. The Dancing with the Stars All-Athletes Edition premieres Apr. 30.



ABC shared the scheduling news at TCA in Pasadena.



READ MORE: Complete Coverage of TCA 2018

ABC also announced it is bringing back The Gong Show for season two. Mike Myers, playing British comedic legend Tommy Maitland, hosts.

“Being the host of The Gong Show is a blast! Pure fun,” said Myers. “It is with great delight that I can finally admit that there is indeed a Tommy Maitland, and that I portray him.”

The Gong Show, which is executive produced by Will Arnett, will go into production later this year. Den of Thieves, Electric Avenue Productions and Principato Young Entertainment produce in association with Sony Pictures Television. Besides Arnett and Myers, the executive producers are Peter Principato, Marc Forman, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jason Weinberg and Conrad Green.