TCA 2019: ABC Orders New Seasons of ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘The Good Doc’

ABC has ordered an eleventh season of Shark Tank, a third season of The Good Doctor and a sophomore season for A Million Little Things.

Shark Tank features The Sharks – self-made tycoons who invest in America’s best businesses and products. Contestants with a good business plan can secure deals with Sharks that could make their businesses giant. The Sharks are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

The Sharks, plus Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, are the executive producers of Shark Tank, which is based on the Japanese Dragons’ Den format, created by Nippon Television Network Corporation.

The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Good Doctor is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. The medical drama, taking place at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman and Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki.

David Shore, Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim, Erin Gunn, Sebastian Lee and Seth Gordon are executive producers.

Drama A Million Little Things looks at a group of friends from Boston who bond after the unexpected death of one pal. The cast includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard and Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales.

DJ Nash is creator and executive producer. Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are exec producers too.

A Million Little Things is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.