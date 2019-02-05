TCA 2019: Freeform Orders More ‘Grown-ish’

Freeform has ordered a third season of Grown-ish, the Black-ish spinoff that follows Zoey in college. The show stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat and Chloe Bailey. It airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

Freeform shared the news at TCA in Pasadena.

“Learning from the ups and downs of their freshman year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think,” said Freeform in a statement.

The show is produced by ABC Signature Studios and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Freeform also said The Bold Type returns for season three April 9. “Picking up right after the heartbreak, romance and uncertainty from the season two finale in Paris, The Bold Type is back in New York City where Jane, Kat and Sutton are all dealing with the aftermath of some major decisions. Meanwhile, Scarlet Magazine is undergoing some changes, with new staffers brought on board who are bound to ruffle some feathers.

“Throughout season three, the trio will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to be young women juggling careers and love lives while embracing their identities.”

The Bold Type stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore, Nikohl Boosheri and Melora Hardin.

The show is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Joanna Coles, Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad, Matt McGuinness, Becky Hartman Edwards and Victor Nelli Jr. It is a co-production between Freeform and Universal Television.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger returns with a two-hour premiere April 4.

Freeform also held a panel for its Party of Five reboot, which follows the five Acosta children after their parents are deported back to Mexico.

Christopher Keyser and Amy Lippman created the show, and Sony Pictures Television produces. Rodrigo Garcia executive produces along with Keyser and Lippman.

The series stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi.

“At Freeform, our shows are uncompromising and bullish on what’s possible when young adults are empowered to be themselves and share their voice about the things that define them and their generation,” said Tom Ascheim, president, Freeform.