ABC Orders More Episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

ABC has ordered three additional episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, bringing the 2018-2019 season total to 25. In its 15th season, Grey’s Anatomy returns from its mid-season break Thursday, Jan. 17.

This season, Grey’s is averaging a 3.1 rating/13 share among adults 18-49, good for No. 1 among ABC shows.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson and Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce.

Grey’s Anatomy is produced by ABC Studios.

Shonda Rhimes create the show. The executive producers are Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis.