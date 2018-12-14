ABC Orders More Episodes For Several Comedies

ABC has ordered additional episodes for several comedies, including two for Black-ish, and one apiece for The Kids Are Alright, The Goldbergs and Single Parents.

Airing on Tuesdays, Black-ish is in its fifth season. Kenya Barris created the show, which is produced by ABC Studios.

Also on Tuesdays, The Kids Are Alright is a rookie series. Tim Doyle created it and ABC Studios produces.

On Wednesdays, The Goldbergs is in its sixth season. It is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Also on Wednesdays, Single Parents is also in its first season. JJ Philbin and Elizabeth Meriwether are the creators. 20th Century Fox Television and ABC Studios produce.