ABC Orders 'Modern Family'

ABC has ordered its first series for next season, single-camera comedy Modern Family.

The network has given a 13-episode order to the Steve Levitan/Chris Lloyd show, which the network hopes will be the first step in reversing its comedy fortunes.

The show, from 20th Television, features a mockumentary-style look at three very different families in suburban life.

Jason Winer directed the pilot for the series, which will feature cast members including Ed O’Neill and Sofia Vergara.