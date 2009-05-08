ABC Orders 'Modern Family'
By B&C Staff
ABC has ordered its first series for next season, single-camera comedy Modern Family.
The network has given a 13-episode order to the Steve Levitan/Chris Lloyd show, which the network hopes will be the first step in reversing its comedy fortunes.
The show, from 20th Television, features a mockumentary-style look at three very different families in suburban life.
Jason Winer directed the pilot for the series, which will feature cast members including Ed O’Neill and Sofia Vergara.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.