ABC Orders Game Show from BermanBraun

ABC

ordered 10 episodes of game show Duel from

BermanBraun

, the production company’s first series pickup.

The hour-long show is from producers French TV, who also landed a run for the show in England via ITV.

Gail Berman and former ABC exec Lloyd Braun will produce, along with French TV’s David Rosconval and Francis Vacher.

The deal was brokered by the William Morris Agency.

