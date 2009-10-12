ABC Orders Full Season of 'FlashForward'
ABC has ordered a full season of 25 episodes FlashForward. The Thursday night drama has performed solidly in its 8 p.m. time slot, topping the once-dominant Survivor on CBS in the 18-49 demographic that advertisers pay a premium to reach.
Additionally, the show is showing an extra boost from DVR playback. The premiere of FlashForward added 2 million viewers (12.5 million to 14.5 million) and almost an entire ratings point (4.1 rating to 4.9 rating) in the 18-49 demo from initially reported next-day numbers to DVR finals.
The sci-fi thriller is the heir apparent to Lost with ABC executives banking it can fill the void when Lost finishes its run next year.
The network last week gave full-season orders to freshman laughers The Middle, Modern Family and Cougar Town.
