ABC Orders Full Season of Dirty Sexy Money

ABC has now ordered full seasons of its entire Wednesday-night rookie lineup after picking up a full season of Dirty Sexy Money.

The network has now picked up full seasons of four of its shows, having already ordered back nines for Wednesday-night dramas Private Practice and Pushing Daisies, as well as comedy Samantha Who.

The ABC Studios freshman has been airing in the 10 p.m. slot Wednesdays.