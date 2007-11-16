ABC Orders Full Season of Dirty Sexy Money
By Ben Grossman
ABC has now ordered full seasons of its entire Wednesday-night rookie lineup after picking up a full season of Dirty Sexy Money.
The network has now picked up full seasons of four of its shows, having already ordered back nines for Wednesday-night dramas Private Practice and Pushing Daisies, as well as comedy Samantha Who.
The ABC Studios freshman has been airing in the 10 p.m. slot Wednesdays.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.