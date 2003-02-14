ABC orders four more comedies

ABC ordered four more comedies Thursday, bringing its total so far to

seven.

Like most of the comedies the networks have picked up so far, each of the

four has a family-oriented story line.

Tom Hertz is writing and executive-producing an untitled sitcom about an

introverted New Yorker who marries into a large and gregarious Midwestern

family. The show is from Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with

Brad Grey Television. Grey will also executive-produce.

In My Life with Men, a woman must raise her four sons while also

dealing with her childlike husband and father. Denise Moss and Sy Dukane write

and executive-produce the show, which is from Touchstone Television. Nena

Rodrigue also executive-produces.

In a show that sounds like a follow-up to the movie The Birdcage, Ann

Flett-Giordana and Chuck Ranberg write and executive-produce a sitcom about a

young couple. The man is from a conservative family, while his girlfriend's

parents are gay. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron executive-produce the show, which is

from Paramount Television and Touchstone.

In Hope and Faith, a famous soap-opera star moves in with her

housewife sister. Joanna Johnson writes and co-executive-produces, with Keith

Addis, Emile Levisetti and Michael Edelstein also executive-producing. Hope

and Faith is from Touchstone in association with Industry

Entertainment.