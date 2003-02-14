ABC orders four more comedies
ABC ordered four more comedies Thursday, bringing its total so far to
seven.
Like most of the comedies the networks have picked up so far, each of the
four has a family-oriented story line.
Tom Hertz is writing and executive-producing an untitled sitcom about an
introverted New Yorker who marries into a large and gregarious Midwestern
family. The show is from Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with
Brad Grey Television. Grey will also executive-produce.
In My Life with Men, a woman must raise her four sons while also
dealing with her childlike husband and father. Denise Moss and Sy Dukane write
and executive-produce the show, which is from Touchstone Television. Nena
Rodrigue also executive-produces.
In a show that sounds like a follow-up to the movie The Birdcage, Ann
Flett-Giordana and Chuck Ranberg write and executive-produce a sitcom about a
young couple. The man is from a conservative family, while his girlfriend's
parents are gay. Craig Zadan and Neil Meron executive-produce the show, which is
from Paramount Television and Touchstone.
In Hope and Faith, a famous soap-opera star moves in with her
housewife sister. Joanna Johnson writes and co-executive-produces, with Keith
Addis, Emile Levisetti and Michael Edelstein also executive-producing. Hope
and Faith is from Touchstone in association with Industry
Entertainment.
