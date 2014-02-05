ABC Orders ‘Astronaut Wives Club’ To Series

ABC has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to drama Astronaut Wives Club.

The series comes from the creative team behind The CW's Gossip Girl, with Stephanie Savage and partners Josh Schwartz and Len Goldstein of Fake Empire Productions on board.

Savage is set to write and executive produce the ABC Studios period piece, which is slated to premiere this summer. Michael London of Groundswell Productions will also produce.

Astronaut Wives Club is based on the book by Lily Koppel about the real-life spouses of early NASA astronauts.

The drama was originally ordered as a pilot by the net in January but never produced. It is the third drama to get a straight-to-series order from ABC this season, joining Secrets & Lies and an untitled project from David O. Russell and Susannah Grant.