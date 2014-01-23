ABC Orders Drama Series From David O. Russell, Susannah Grant

ABC has ordered 13 episodes of an untitled drama series from filmmaker David O. Russell and screenwriter Susannah Grant. The series is produced by CBS TV Studios and ABC Studios. Russell and Grant will co-produce with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.

The series will be the first for Russell, whose most recent film, American Hustle, earned 10 Academy Award nominations, including best director and best adapted screenplay for Russell, as well as best picture.

Grant’s writing credits include Erin Brockovich, The Soloist and In Her Shoes. She executive produced the CBS drama A Gifted Man.