ABC Offers Online Viewers a Christmas Gift: More Shows

ABC is beefing up the shows on its online video player starting on Christmas. The ABC.com streaming player will add Brothers & Sisters and What About Brian episodes for the first time ever. Also starting on Dec. 25, the player will offer all of the season-to-date episodes of Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy and Ugly Betty, in addition to those from the two series new to ABC.com.

So far, the ABC.com player has carried just four episodes per series and will do so again after each series' first episode in January. Joining the player Jan. 3 is midseason new series The Knights of Prosperity. The comedy's first act and a Knights music video will be available to stream beginning Dec. 25.

ABC.com has so far logged 30 million episode starts on its streaming player, according to the network. The network, last May, became the first to start offering its primetime series' episodes for free online.

Separately, blogosphere darling Amanda Congdon, who recently began videoblogging for ABC News is set to launch a new online series tomorrow. In Starring Amanda Congdon, she will videoblog each Friday for video-sharing site blip.tv about her life and various interests - similar, according to a representative, to her videoblog musings for her former company, Rocketboom.

Congdon, who also recently signed a development deal with HBO, decided to do the new show after she approached blip.tv COO Dina Kaplan, according to the spokesperson. The show will initially be sponsored by video chat community Paltalk, and Dove, which is promoting a contest for its new Dove Cream Oil Body Wash.

Dove is asking visitors to create 30-second ads for the product, which launches in February, and plans to air the winning spot during this year's Oscars. Entrants are being asked to create a script for the ad, and Congdon will shoot and star in the winning entry. As part of the deal, she will also participate in live online video chats enabled by Paltalk.