ABC O & Os tape-Commerce

e-Commerce Solutions LLC has signed a five-year agreement with ABC's owned stations to develop and manage online stores for the broadcasting company's owned-and-operated sites.

"This is the first step on the road to convergence for our television stations," says Michael Chico, vice president, integrated and new-media sales, for ABC National Sales Inc.

ECS will provide a custom online shopping solution targeted to the user demographics of each station site.

According to Ron Stitt, director of TV stations for Go.com, the stations are looking for a new revenue stream, and eCommerce Solutions will help accelerate those efforts.

"We know it's going to take time and we're going to learn a lot of lessons, but eCommerce has a lot of experience in both the retailing and technology side." The stations will start with national e-tailers but will eventually work on local opportunities.