ABC Notches Another Sunday Win

ABC dominated Sunday’s prime time in the demographic prized by advertisers. The network averaged a 7.5 rating/18 share on the night among 18- to 49-year-old viewers.

Fox’s half-hour comedy lineup put that network in second place at 5.0/12. CBS (3.8/9) was third, followed by NBC (2.8/7) and The WB (1.2/3). UPN does not air programming on Sunday nights.

(Fast nationals are based on time-period estimates and may change after final ratings are tabulated.)

ABC would have won all four hours of Sunday prime time, had Fox’s football overrun not topped America’s Funniest Home Videos from 7-8 p.m. Videos averaged a 3.1/8 during the hour, edging out CBS’ 60 Minutes (2.9/8), which featured Dan Rather’s first report for the newsmagazine since he stepped down from the CBS Evening News. (At 7 p.m., NBC started a two-hour Penn & Teller Special that averaged a 2.1/5.)

At 8-9 p.m., Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (6.8/16) took the hour for ABC. Fox aired The Simpsons (5.5/13) from 8-8:30 and The War at Home (4.1/9) from 8:30-9. CBS’ Cold Case scored a 4.1/9, while The WB’s Charmed finished at 1.7/4).

The night’s top-rated show, ABC’s Desperate Housewives, plunked down a 11.1/24 from 9-10 p.m. Fox’s Family Guy posted a 4.8/10 from 9-9:30 and American Dad pulled in a 3.9/8. CBS and NBC both embarked on two-hour programs at 9. CBS broadcast part two of Category 7: The End of the World (4.2/10), while NBC reminisced with SNL in the ’80s (3.4/8). The WB’s rerun of Supernatural clocked in at .7/2.

During the 10 p.m. hour, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy scored a 9.1/21, doubling the 10-11 efforts of the NBC and CBS specials.