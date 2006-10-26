ABC Not Lost on Wednesday Night

The one-two punch of the Dancing With the Stars results show and Lost (the second and first most-watched shows of the evening, respectively) helped ABC to an easy win in primetime on Wednesday night. Lost was up from last week, with a 6.9 rating/17 share in the key 18-49 demo (compared to a 6.5/16).

But all was not rosy for the network. The Nine continued to perform poorly from 10-11, getting just a 3.0/8 (compared to a 3.2/9 last week) to come in last in the slot. ABC got a 5.0/13 overall.

CBS was No. 2 with a 4.3/11 for Jericho, Criminal Minds and CSI: NY. CSI was its highest-rated show with a 5.4/14. Jericho was up a tad from last week's 3.1/9, with a 3.2/9.

NBC had the No. 3 spot with a 2.9/8 overall. Cancelled sitcom 20 Good Years earned a 2.0/5 from 8:30-9, down from last week's 2.1/6. The Peacock surely won't be sad to see it go. 30 Rock, also floundering in the ratings, earned a 2.1/6, down from last week's 2.3/7.

The CW had a fourth-place finish of 2.1/6 for Next Top Model (2.0/6) and One Tree Hill (sinking from its lead-in with a 1.6/4).

And weather helped put Fox in fifth place with a 2.0/5. The scheduled baseball game was rained out, so the network ran repeats of The War at Home.