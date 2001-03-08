ABC noses NBC for rare Wednesday win

ABC edged out NBC for an unusual Wednesday primetime win, with new drama Once & Again showing some strength.

It was largely another post-sweeps battle of the reruns, with ABC averaging a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers, to NBC's 4.8 with an all-repeat lineup. ABC averaged 14 million viewers on the night to NBC's 12.3 million.

ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? led things off, drawing 21 million viewers. Once & Again anchored the night with a 4.9/14 and 9.6 million viewers. In between, the mouse ran reruns of Drew Carey (5.2/13) and Spin City (4.6/12).

Law & Order led the rerun night for NBC with a 5.5/16 and 14.7 million, while The West Wing drew a 5.0/13 with 13.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, the last new episode of just-canceled Bette aired on CBS to six million viewers with a 2.3/6.

- Richard Tedesco