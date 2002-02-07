ABC No. 1 with women, CBS tops day
ABC's full daytime lineup was No. 1 for the week in the key women
18-through-49 demo, while CBS continues to dominate in total viewers during the day.
Led by The View and its soaps, ABC averaged a 2.3 rating/15 share in
women 18 through 49 for the week of Jan. 28 through Feb. 1, according to Nielsen Media Research.
NBC was second with a 2.2/13 and CBS third at a 2.1/14.
CBS averaged 5.4 million viewers for the week, ABC was second at 3.8 million
and NBC was third at 3.5 million.
