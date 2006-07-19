ABC News: Woodruff Recovering Miraculously

Injured ABC News anchor Bob Woodruff is "recovering rather miraculously" and has spent the last two afternoons in the ABC newsroom in New York after morning physical therapy sessions, according to ABC News spokesperson Jeffrey Schneider.

While Schneider said that Woodruff was seen tossing a football around the newsroom yesterday, he warned that Woodruff still "clearly has a long road to recovery."

Schneider said it is still unknown when Woodruff would be able to return to work on a full-time basis.