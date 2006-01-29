ABC News To Use Viewer Video Online

ABC News Digital Media is launching Seen and Heard in America, an online service that will incorporate viewers’ video footage from cellphones into ABC News coverage on multiple platforms.

The service was first used during the U.S. presidential inauguration ceremonies in 2005 when ABC gave selected crowd members video-equipped cellphones to report from along the parade route. Footage was also used in coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the London bus bombings.

The full-time launch is timed to coincide with President Bush’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening. Viewer-submitted video footage is edited by ABC News and will be incorporated into World News Tonight between 9 and 11p.m.; ABC News’ special coverage before and after the State of the Union address; on Nightline after the Democratic response; and on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

ABCNews.com and online partner AOLnews.com will offer access to viewers’ video and text submissions. For the State of the Union coverage, each opened their sites and e-mail for submissions of video commentary on Saturday and will continue until Good Morning America airs on Wednesday.

The ticker on ABC News Now will include text of viewer comments throughout the president’s address, the Democratic response, and Politics Live with Sam Donaldson.

ABC News Now is available on cellphones through MobiTV, GOTV and Sprint TV Live. The State of the Union will be presented live from Washington at 9 p.m. ET.