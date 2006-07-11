ABC News Ups Schneider

ABC News top public-relations executive Jeffrey Schneider has been promoted to senior VP of communications.

Schneider, a six-year ABC News veteran, oversees communications for ABC News programs including GMA and World News Tonight, its affiliate service NewsOne and all digital extensions, including ABCNews.com and its broadband service ABC News Now. He also serves as the news division's main spokesperson.

"In six years with ABC News, Jeffrey has become much more than our representative to the press," ABC News President David Westin said in a statement. "He is a trusted member of senior management, giving his wise counsel on a wide array of issues. We are fortunate to count him as a colleague."

ABC-Disney Television's Senior VP of communications Kevin Brockman, to whom Schneider reports, added: "Jeffrey has proven his abilities time and again, through some very difficult and challenging situations. He is a smart, effective and strategic communications executive whose instincts and relationships have helped make our News Communications department second to none."

Prior to joining ABC News as a VP in 2000, Schneider was director of public relations at the WilliamMorrisAgency and previously was director of public relations for Hachette Filipacchi Magazines.