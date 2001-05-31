ABC News, Time co-produce stories

ABC News and Time magazine have collaborated on a series of stories that ABC will air on World News Tonight, This Week and Nightline starting June 4.

The series, called The New Frontier, focuses on the U.S.-Mexico border and the growing economic and cultural impact the two countries are having on each other. According to an ABC spokesman, Time asked ABC News if it wanted to participate in the New Frontier project about two months ago and plans developed from an initial meeting between Time deputy editor Steve Keopp and World News Tonight executive producer Paul Friedman. Time's special report on the subject hits newsstands June 4.