ABC News To Stream on Local Sites

Just three weeks after ABC cut a deal with its affiliates to stream some prime time shows on local Web sites, the network's news division is now extending a similar option for ABC News video.

Starting this fall, more than 200 ABC affiliates will be able to run ABC News clips, including video from GMA and World News, on a player located on their own Web site. Eventually, stations will be able to add their own local content to the player as well.ABC says stations will promote the video content online and on their air.

“We think this initiative holds promise and potential opportunity for the ABC affiliates in their respective markets. The ABC Affiliate Board has endorsed the plan and recommends it to the affiliate membership,“ said Ray Cole, chairman, ABC Affiliate Relations Board of Governors said in a statement“We look forward to continued discussions with the network regarding additional new media initiatives.”