ABC News Shifts Producers at 'This Week'
This Week executive producer Sandy Cannold has been
named executive producer and senior business editor of ABC News, division
president Ben Sherwood announced Friday.
Washington bureau chief Robin Sproul will expand her role to
serve as executive in charge of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
Sproul has been bureau chief for 20 years, overseeing all Washington beats at
ABC News.
Cannold joined This Week last September after 13
years at CNBC. In his new role, he will oversee ABC's business and economics
correspondents like Bianna Golodryga, Linzie Janis, Zunaira Zaki and Rebecca
Jarvis.
Additionally, Sara Just, who has held senior
roles in the D.C. bureau at Nightline Good Morning America and ABC News
Digital, will become deputy bureau chief in Washington, reporting to Sproul.
