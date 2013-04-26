ABC News Shifts Producers at 'This Week'

This Week executive producer Sandy Cannold has been

named executive producer and senior business editor of ABC News, division

president Ben Sherwood announced Friday.





Washington bureau chief Robin Sproul will expand her role to

serve as executive in charge of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Sproul has been bureau chief for 20 years, overseeing all Washington beats at

ABC News.





Cannold joined This Week last September after 13

years at CNBC. In his new role, he will oversee ABC's business and economics

correspondents like Bianna Golodryga, Linzie Janis, Zunaira Zaki and Rebecca

Jarvis.





Additionally, Sara Just, who has held senior

roles in the D.C. bureau at Nightline Good Morning America and ABC News

Digital, will become deputy bureau chief in Washington, reporting to Sproul.