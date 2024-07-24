Comcast Technology Solutions Handling Video Management for NBCU’s Olympic Coverage

Comcast Technology Solutions was selected to provide multiscreen video management and delivery NBC Sports’ coverage of the Paris Olympic games.

NBC Sports, part of Comcast, will be showing Olympic coverage on many of NBCUniversal broadcast and cable networks, as well as its Peacock streaming service, often at the same time.

NBCUniversal will use Comcast Technology Solutions’ VideoAI for automated metadata tagging and its syndication platform to publish video On demand assets and metadata management across certain devices, sites, and apps.

“By working alongside Comcast Technology Solutions to assist in publishing VOD assets and metadata management across select platforms, we have been able to consistently raise the bar in our coverage,” said Monica Williams, senior VP, digital products & operations, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “The 2024 Paris Olympics is an incredible, tentpole event for our distribution partners, and working with partners like Comcast allows us to deliver our audiences the best content experience.”

Comcast Technology Solutions recently launched a Sports Hub facility to meet the stringent and dynamic needs of sports programming and has worked with NBC Sports for 12 years, including during past Summer and Winter Olympics.

“The Olympics represent the pinnacle of sports video production and distribution, and Comcast Technology Solutions is honored to be entrusted to play such a central role supporting the video management and delivery of this unparalleled multiscreen sports experience at such scale,” said Bart Spriester, senior VP and general manager of streaming,broadcast, & advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions."