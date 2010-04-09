Trending

ABC News' Ross Launches Digital Program

By

ABC News is launching a half-hour digital program featuring chief
investigative correspondent Brian Ross. The show, Brian Ross Investigates, will
air Fridays at 1:36 p.m. on digital channel ABC News NOW and on ABCNews.com

For the inaugural
episode, Ross investigates a sex scandal involving USA Swimming, with at
least 36 coaches banned for life because of misconduct involving the teenagers
they coached.