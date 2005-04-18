ABC News Relies on Instinct

ABC News has purchased 100 Instinct nonlinear editing systems from Avid Technology Inc. for use throughout its news operations.

The new journalist editing system was at the NAB convention in Las Vegas and will be delivered to ABC News later this year, when it becomes available.

The system features a radical new approach to editing that Avid says is more intuitive because it doesn't rely on the traditional left-to-right time line but rather lets journalists assemble the pieces from north to south, making it more akin to the way most write their scripts.