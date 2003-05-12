ABC News promotes Slavin

Paul Slavin, executive producer of ABC's World News Tonight, has been upped to senior vice president of ABC News. He will

continue to executive-produce the newscast during a transition period.

As senior VP, Slavin will oversee newsgathering and

manage ABC News' affiliate news service, ABC Radio, NewsOne, ABCNEWS.com (abcnews.go.com

) and ABC

News special events. He will report to ABC News president David Westin.

Slavin has executive-produced World News Tonight since April 2000. He

first joined ABC News in 1979 as a desk assistant.