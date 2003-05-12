ABC News promotes Slavin
Paul Slavin, executive producer of ABC's World News Tonight, has been upped to senior vice president of ABC News. He will
continue to executive-produce the newscast during a transition period.
As senior VP, Slavin will oversee newsgathering and
manage ABC News' affiliate news service, ABC Radio, NewsOne, ABCNEWS.com (abcnews.go.com
) and ABC
News special events. He will report to ABC News president David Westin.
Slavin has executive-produced World News Tonight since April 2000. He
first joined ABC News in 1979 as a desk assistant.
