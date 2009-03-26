ABC News Plans Political Webcast

ABC News is launching a daily political webcast, Top Line, on Monday. The 15 minute webcast will stream live on the ABCNews.com homepage each weekday at noon, and will be hosted by Rick Klein (political reporter and author of "The Note") and political director David Chalian.

Top Line will discuss the week's news in politics, and will also feature interviews and interaction with viewers and readers.

"This show should appeal to everyone from the political pro, to the political news junkie keeping up with the latest developments, to any viewer looking for a quick overview on the day's political events," says Chalian.

Top Line will be available on-demand at ABCNews.com following its live airing.