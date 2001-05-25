ABC News passing out parachutes

ABC News reportedly is giving buyout packages to 85 producers, editors and other editorial employees.

It's part of a Disney-wide plan to trim its staff by 4,000 bodies, or approximately 3% of its workforce. At the news division, sources confirm that another couple of dozen staffers will be laid off involuntarily.

The staff reduction plan was revealed in late March and the goal is to have it accomplished by July. Speculation has been that non-ABC units will take the brunt of the reductions although Disney Chairman Michael Eisner and company president Robert Iger said at the time the cuts would "affect business unit in all of our operations, as well as corporate staff."

- Steve McClellan