ABC News Now Travels to India

Subject to an OK from the government of India, ABC News Now will launch on satellite service Dish TV in that country before the end of the year.

It will be the first deal outside the U.S. for carriage of ABC News Now, the company's 24-hour digital/broadband international news channel.

In additional to original content like breaking news and programs on health and Hollywood, the channel includes content from ABC news series including 20/20, Primetime, and World News with Charles Gibson.

ABC News Now launched in July 2004 as a broadband news service, then available on cellphones and computers. It was later expanded to a multiplatform digital-TV channel that mixes broadband, video-on-demand and a cable network.

The deal with India was struck by ABC's co-owned Buena Vista International Television-Asia Pacific. Look for Buena Vista to sell the channel into other countries, with ABC News President David Westin calling the India deal "our first step."