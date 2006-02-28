ABC News Now, SmartVideo Pair for Mobile Service

ABC News Now, ABC’s digital/broadband news service, has paired with SmartVideo Technologies to make the service available to SmartVideo’s cellular subscribers. Subscribers to the service, which is available on providers including Cingular, Sprint and Verizon, will now receive ABC News Now at no additional charge.

ABC News Now launched in July 2004 in trial mode. The broadcast test ended after the presidential inauguration in January, for retooling and relaunch. The ongoing broadband news service, then available on cellphones and computers, was later expanded to a digital-TV channel. What has emerged is a multiplatform approach to 24-7 news that mixes broadband, video-on-demand and a cable network.

ABC News Now’s mobile content includes breaking news, hourly briefs and 26 original programs including Politics Live and What’s the Buzz. The service also offers clips of ABC news programs including Good Morning America, World News Tonight, Nightline and 20/20. ABC News reaches more than 1 million wireless subscribers with mobile content.

Content aggregator SmartVideo distributes live and on-demand content to cellphones and other mobile devices.