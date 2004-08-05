ABC News Now Adds Affils

ABC's digital 24/7 news service, ABC News Now, is now available in 62% of the country, according to a spokeswoman. That's thanks in part to a growing number of affiliates that have signed on to carry the service since it was launched to coincide with the start of the Democratic National Convention.

ABC News Now is carried on the digital channels of ABC's 10 owned stations and was offered to its entire affiliate lineup. At press time, 67 of those affiliates had begun carrying the channel, which in addition to providing gavel-to-gavel coverage of both political conventions, as well as providing breaking news, updates and original reports.

The feed is a trial run that is scheduled to end with the election Nov. 2, but it could be the precursor of an ongoing digital news operation. In fact, it is already part of an ongoing news effort, ABC's broadband news division, which delivers a news feed to online and cell phone users.

