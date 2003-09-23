ABC News Mobilizes for Election Coverage

ABC News' coverage of the 2004 presidential election will get a lift from

three new buses that are mobile TV studios.

The buses, which will be ready in December, are outfitted with cameras,

interview facilities, radio booths, wireless Internet connections and editing

rooms.

They'll allow ABC News correspondents to file from anywhere on the road and

serve as mobile bureaus on the campaign trail.

"Viewers will get access to stories they wouldn't see, or in a more timely

fashion," ABC News president David Westin said Tuesday at a press conference

outlining ABC News election plans.

The buses will all travel in tandem with a sport-utility vehicle carrying satellite and

communications equipment.

Westin said the network's coverage, dubbed "ABC Vote 2004", will emphasize both

the candidates and the nation's voters.

"Every election is a two-way street between the candidates and the nation, and

we want to put as much emphasis on the nation," he added.

ABC News lead anchor Peter Jennings will lead the network's election coverage, with

former President Clinton advisor and ABC Sunday-morning host George Stephanopoulos serving

as lead political analyst.

Political director Mark Halperin will oversee planning and content, and more

than 10 ABC News corespondents will be assigned to candidates and to covering

election issues.

ABC will also lean on 15 "off-air reporters" -- young journalists armed with

digital-video cameras who travel with candidates and contribute to ABC's TV,

radio and online properties. (The reporters are already out on the campaign

trail).

The network has been doing this since the 1988 election, and Halperin traveled with Clinton for ABC in 1992.

Other coverage details include new partnerships with the Weekly

Reader, a magazine for elementary schoolchildren, to contribute information

on the election, and with Channel One News, a daily news show for high-school

students.

ABC News reporters will appear on Channel One, and materials from Channel One

will run on ABC Radio, ABCNEWS.com (abcnews.go.com) and its streaming-video

service.