ABC News Launches iPhone Application

ABC News is the latest media organization to jump on the iPhone bandwagon. The network news division is launching a new application for the Apple iPhone and iPod Touch that will provide video content from its signature programs such as ABC World News with Charles Gibson, Good Morning America and Nightline.



Also on tap are picture slideshows and the top text stories from ABCNews.com. The app will also provide local news and weather, using the device’s location based technology. ABC O&Os in a number of major markets will provide the local content.



“We’re eager to provide Apple iPhone and iPod Touch users with an application that offers not only the best of ABC News reporting and video, but also local news video from our owned stations across the country,” said David Westin, President, ABC News, announcing the app.



Media companies utilize the iPhone app store in a number of ways, It serves to drive pageviews and video streams to their homepages, while also serving a marketing role driving brand awareness. In some cases ads can be sold against the app, allowing it to generate revenue independently.



The application is available for free in the iTunes app store.