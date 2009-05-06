ABC News Launches Branded YouTube Channel

ABC News is now airing short form news content on its on branded channel on YouTube. The channel provides breaking news, highlights from interviews, and programming from shows including Good Morning America, World News with Charles Gibson, and Nightline.

The channel is also hosting “Quick Fix,” a Web-only program featuring wit and wisdom from a number of ABC News correspondents, and programming from the network’s digital channel ABC News Now.



The YouTube channel is ad supported. Disney Media Networks and YouTube reached an agreement for the online video site to feature short-form content from ESPN and the Disney/ABC Television Group in late March.