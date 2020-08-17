ABC News Lands Biden-Harris

ABC News is the first network to get a joint interview with former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris. Biden is the Democratic nominee for president and Harris is the vice president pick. David Muir, anchor of World News Tonight, and Robin Roberts, co-anchor on Good Morning America, will both interview Biden and Harris.

World News Tonight will feature the Biden-Harris talks Aug. 21 and ABC will air a primetime special showcasing the interviews Aug. 23, running 8-9 p.m. ET.

Biden and Harris are the stars of the show as the Democratic National Convention begins in Milwaukee Aug. 17, most of the event virtual.