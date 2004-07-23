ABC News Hints at 24/7

The 24-hour digital news service ABC News is producing for the upcoming political conventions might be the start of something more permanent.

"We wouldn't be doing this if we didn't suspect there was a business for us in the long run," Westin told The Associated Press Thursday.

For now, ABC News Now will operate through Election Day via the DTV signals of ABC-owned stations, any affiliates that want to run it on their digital stations, via digital cable, cell phones and the Internet.

In the past, ABC has considered launching a competitor to all-news channels like CNN, MSNBC and Fox, but never followed through.