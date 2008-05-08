ABC News Continues Operations Restructuring

ABC News' ongoing operations restructuring continued, as the network announced three new executive positions Thursday.

Todd Donovan, formerly of NBC Universal's digital-media unit, was named vice president of news technology. He'll report to David Westin, president of ABC News.

Chris Myers was named executive director for newsgathering and Renu Thomas was named executive director of news-programs operations.

Myers reports to Kate O’Brian, senior VP of newsgathering. Thomas reports to Dave Davis, executive VP of ABC News.

Myers and Thomas move into new positions from within the company's operations unit.

The new positions come on the heels of a spate of layoffs in March in the finance and operations departments.