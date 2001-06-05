ABC News to co-produce religion stories

A week after axing its full-time religion correspondent (effective with the expiration of her in October) ABC News said it struck a deal to co-produce stories on the subject with Beliefnet.

That's a private New York-based company that ABC describes as a purveyor of "welcoming, unbiased, high-quality information, inspiration and interaction to allow individuals to explore and meet their spiritual needs." In addition to stories, the two companies will jointly sponsor periodic polls on religious issues.

An ABC official confirmed the deal was a more efficient way of covering an issue of some importance without devoting a full time correspondent to it. - Steve McClellan