ABC News, BBC Forge On-Demand Alliance

ABC News Tuesday announced that it has entered into an agreement with the BBC to be the sole representative for distribution of BBC News on-demand broadband and wireless content in the U.S.

As part of the agreement, the BBC will provide about 40 on-demand reports each day to be distributed across wireless and broadband in North America. This is the first time an American news network has united with an international news organization to control content offerings. The deal was negotiated by BBC Worldwide Ltd, on behalf of BBC News.

The BBC is the world's largest broadcast news organization; its international TV news channel, BBC World, is available in over 200 countries and can be seen in 271 million households.

ABC News reaches an average of 200 million viewers each week, and ABC News programs are available in 88 countries.