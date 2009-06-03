ABC News Adds Four Domestic Digital Journalists

ABC News is expanding its ranks of digital journalists, adding four new domestic positions. Digital reporters will be stationed in Denver and Detroit, with two reporters assigned to Washington D.C. to cover the Obama Administration and the economy.

ABC News first employed digital reporters in 2007. They use small cameras and edit pieces on their laptops. The news division has digital reporters stationed in India, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Kenya.

Clayton Sandell will be based in Denver, where he'll cover climate change and environmental issues. He previously was a producer on World News and also reported for ABC's affiliate service NewsOne.

Tahman Bradley will be based in Detroit, where he'll cover the flagging U.S. automotive industry and general news in the area. He previously worked on the network's political unit.

Karen Travers will cover the White House and Matthew Jaffe the Treasury Department. Travers was the deputy political director for ABC News' 2008 election coverage. Jaffe was also part of the 2008 political unit, contributing to the network's coverage of the vice presidential campaign of Joe Biden. He is a regular on-air contributor to ABC News Now, including the morning program Money Matters.