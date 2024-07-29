ABC News, ABC Owned Stations Launch ‘Climate Ready’

ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations have launched Climate Ready, an editorial initiative the pair describes as designed to “amplify vital climate preparedness stories focused on ways for viewers to keep their families safe, protect their financial futures, and support their communities during extreme weather events.”

Programming kicks off July 29 with Ginger Zee, ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent, and the report “Saving the Planet, Saving on Your Lawn,” about converting water-guzzling lawns into native gardens that are drought-resistant and reduce the risk of flooding.

Climate Ready programming is available on ABC News Live and the owned stations’ streaming platforms.

Station coverage includes WABC New York’s “Hot Subways and Urban Heat,” with reporter Anthony Carlo; WPVI Philadelphia’s “Increase Tree Coverage”; KABC Los Angeles’ “Cool Pavement Project” report; and KTRK Houston’s “Sunny Day Street Flooding” initiative.

KGO San Francisco looks at how autonomous helicopters can fight wildfires, while WLS Chicago investigates geothermal heating and cooling, and KFSN Fresno shows viewers how to assemble specialized go-bags in case of wildfires.