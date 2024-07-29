ABC News, ABC Owned Stations Launch ‘Climate Ready’
Things kick off with Ginger Zee offering a fresh take on watering your lawn
ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations have launched Climate Ready, an editorial initiative the pair describes as designed to “amplify vital climate preparedness stories focused on ways for viewers to keep their families safe, protect their financial futures, and support their communities during extreme weather events.”
Programming kicks off July 29 with Ginger Zee, ABC News chief meteorologist and chief climate correspondent, and the report “Saving the Planet, Saving on Your Lawn,” about converting water-guzzling lawns into native gardens that are drought-resistant and reduce the risk of flooding.
Climate Ready programming is available on ABC News Live and the owned stations’ streaming platforms.
Station coverage includes WABC New York’s “Hot Subways and Urban Heat,” with reporter Anthony Carlo; WPVI Philadelphia’s “Increase Tree Coverage”; KABC Los Angeles’ “Cool Pavement Project” report; and KTRK Houston’s “Sunny Day Street Flooding” initiative.
KGO San Francisco looks at how autonomous helicopters can fight wildfires, while WLS Chicago investigates geothermal heating and cooling, and KFSN Fresno shows viewers how to assemble specialized go-bags in case of wildfires.
Michael Malone is content director at B+C and Multichannel News. He joined B+C in 2005 and has covered network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television, including writing the "Local News Close-Up" market profiles. He also hosted the podcasts "Busted Pilot" and "Series Business." His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The L.A. Times, The Boston Globe and New York magazine.