ABC, NBC Win Sunday Ratings Race

ABC and NBC tied for first among adults 18-49 Sunday night, while CBS won the household and total-viewer tallies.

ABC did it with the 50-year-old Bible flick, The Ten Commandments, while NBC aired Dateline, the season finale of American Dreams, and Law & Order: CI, and Crossing Jordan. In its finale, Crossing Jordan finished third in viewers and fourth among adults 18-49.

CBS aired 60 Minutes, Cold Case, Without A Trace, and a special Sunday edition CSI Miami.

Fox and CBS tied for second in the 18-49 demo for the night. Fox aired repeats of King of the Hill, The Simpsons, Malcolm in the Middle, and Arrested Development.

The WB was fifth across the board with Smallville, Charmed, and High School Reunion.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 12 million; ABC, 10 million; NBC, 9.9 million; Fox, 6.4 million; The WB, 2.3 million.