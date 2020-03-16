ABC, NBC to Air Live Coronavirus Specials in Prime

ABC will dedicate 20/20 to the coronavirus outbreak March 16. David Muir anchors and Dr. Jennifer Ashton reports.

"The special will provide vital up-to-the-minute information about the global health crisis and an up close look at the Roche Diagnostics lab, which just days ago was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make a faster coronavirus test," said ABC.

NBC News will air a live primetime special focused on the coronavirus March 19. Lester Holt anchors NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, which airs at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, MSNBC, streaming service NBC News NOW and Telemundo Digital. The special is an hour long.

Related: Five TV Sectors Impacted by COVID-19

“As developments and massive global impacts continue to unfold around the pandemic, a team of the network’s correspondents will provide crucial real-time information around what viewers need to know about the coronavirus,” said NBC News.

NBC News/MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres and NBC News/MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Joseph Fair will contribute to the special.