ABC, NBC split weekly ratings win

ABC was the most watched network for the fourth consecutive week and NBC was back on top of the weekly ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographic.

For the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, ABC averaged a network-best 8.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research. NBC, which had its run of 18 consecutive weeks atop the adults 18-49 demo broken the week before by ABC, came back with a network-best 3.0 average.

CBS finished the week in second in total viewers with a 7.8 million average, followed by NBC at 7.7 million. ABC was second in adults 18-49 with a 2.8, followed by Fox at a 2.5. - Joe Schlosser