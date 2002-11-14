ABC, NBC split Wednesday prime

Driven by The Bachelor, ABC easily won adults

18 through 49 and 18 through 34 Wednesday night, while tying NBC for first in

audience share in adults 25 through 54.

The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate numbers showed that NBC won the household and

total-viewer races.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST, ABC was first with adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with My

Wife and Kids and The George Lopez Show.

The comedies were second with adults 25 through 54 behind NBC's Ed.

At 9 p.m., The Bachelor was first across the key categories and was

the second-most-watched show of the night, with 16.8 million viewers, behind

only NBC's Law

& Order at 10 p.m. (with almost 19 million).

The Bachelor posted the best

demo numbers of the night with ratings in the high 7s.